Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: A 1st look at the innovative foldable Technology Jan 09, 2026

Samsung just showcased its Galaxy Z TriFold to the media in India, after an initial debut in select overseas markets.

This phone-tablet hybrid rocks a triple-fold design—so you get a huge 10-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, letting you switch between compact and big-screen modes on the fly.

It's currently selling in the UAE for about ₹2.93 lakh, but Samsung is analyzing the Indian market and gathering feedback to assess whether to launch the Z TriFold in India.