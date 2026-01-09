Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: A 1st look at the innovative foldable
Samsung just showcased its Galaxy Z TriFold to the media in India, after an initial debut in select overseas markets.
This phone-tablet hybrid rocks a triple-fold design—so you get a huge 10-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, letting you switch between compact and big-screen modes on the fly.
It's currently selling in the UAE for about ₹2.93 lakh, but Samsung is analyzing the Indian market and gathering feedback to assess whether to launch the Z TriFold in India.
Specs at a glance
The TriFold packs some serious tech: a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display (120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits brightness) and a super-bright 6.5-inch cover screen (up to 2,600 nits).
Despite its size, it weighs only 309g and fits in a hefty three-cell battery totaling 5,600mAh.
Should you buy it?
Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for smooth multitasking on that big display.
Camera fans get a sharp setup: 200MP main camera, plus ultrawide and telephoto lenses; selfies are covered with dual front cameras too.
The price is steep—but if you love cutting-edge tech and want something truly different, this could be your next flex.