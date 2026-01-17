Samsung kicks off OLED MacBook Pro production early
Samsung Display has started making new OLED screens for the MacBook Pro earlier than Samsung Display's originally planned start in Q2 2026, clearing Apple's testing phase sooner than expected.
This means we could see redesigned MacBook Pros with these displays as early as late 2026 or early 2027.
What's cool about these new OLED panels?
These tandem OLED panels promise brighter visuals, better battery life, and longer-lasting screens compared to current mini-LED models.
They could also help enable Apple's first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro.
Thanks to bigger glass sheets in production, making these displays is more efficient and cost-effective—good news for future upgrades.
What else is changing on the next MacBook Pros?
The upcoming models are expected to get a fresh look with a hole-punch camera (bye-bye notch) and slimmer, lighter bodies.
Expect M5 Pro and M5 Max versions soon, followed by high-end OLED models powered by the new M6 chip in late 2026 or early 2027.
Entry-level versions will stick with LCDs for now.