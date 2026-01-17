Samsung kicks off OLED MacBook Pro production early

These tandem OLED panels promise brighter visuals, better battery life, and longer-lasting screens compared to current mini-LED models. They could also help enable Apple 's first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro. Thanks to bigger glass sheets in production, making these displays is more efficient and cost-effective—good news for future upgrades.

What else is changing on the next MacBook Pros?

The upcoming models are expected to get a fresh look with a hole-punch camera (bye-bye notch) and slimmer, lighter bodies.

Expect M5 Pro and M5 Max versions soon, followed by high-end OLED models powered by the new M6 chip in late 2026 or early 2027.

Entry-level versions will stick with LCDs for now.