Samsung launches 2026 Bespoke AI appliance lineup in India

Samsung is making sure these cool features aren't just for luxury buyers.

As Ghufran Alam, vice president of the digital appliances business, put it: "When we started our journey in 2024, it was only for front-load washing machine premium, for example. Now in top-load also, we have AI devices," and "Before, the refrigerator we used to have only, for example, side-by-side or four-door refrigerators which was enabled with AI. Now even 236-litre, which is a kind of frost-free, comes with AI-enabled applications."

Plus, you can connect these devices with your phone or smartwatch, and Samsung is working on compatibility with certain ceiling fans so that the fan and AC can work together to optimize temperature and energy use, making smart living more accessible for all.