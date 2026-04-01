Samsung launches Galaxy Book 6 in US starting at $1,249
Technology
Samsung just dropped its new Galaxy Book 6 laptops in the US but there's a catch: the starting price is now $1,249 instead of the original $1,049.
Both 14-inch and 16-inch versions are available, running on Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chips.
Microsoft and Lenovo also raise prices
This isn't just a Samsung thing: Microsoft and Lenovo have also raised prices lately.
The main reason? Higher costs for RAM and storage are pushing up prices across the board, so even budget-friendly devices aren't immune.