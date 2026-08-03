Samsung launches Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India August 8
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India, bringing some serious upgrades to its mid-range lineup.
The phone sports a crisp 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, it hits stores August 8 during Flipkart's Freedom Sale.
Offers 50MP camera, 6,000mAh battery
You get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, plus Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5.
The triple-camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens with OIS, backed by ultra-wide and macro sensors, perfect for all your photo needs.
Battery life won't be an issue thanks to a huge 6,000mAh cell and speedy 45W charging.
For a limited time, the base model is discounted to ₹23,999 (from ₹25,999), available in Aura Green or Alpha Black, and Samsung promises six years of updates for extra peace of mind.