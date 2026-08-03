Samsung launches Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India August 8

You get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, plus Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5.

The triple-camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens with OIS, backed by ultra-wide and macro sensors, perfect for all your photo needs.

Battery life won't be an issue thanks to a huge 6,000mAh cell and speedy 45W charging.

For a limited time, the base model is discounted to ₹23,999 (from ₹25,999), available in Aura Green or Alpha Black, and Samsung promises six years of updates for extra peace of mind.