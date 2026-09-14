Samsung launches Galaxy S26 FE in India with Exynos 2500
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S26 FE in India, packing some serious flagship vibes without the flagship price tag.
You get a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120-hertz refresh rate and the Exynos 2500 chip under the hood.
It runs Android 17 with One UI 9, so you're set for all the latest features.
S26 FE 8GB 256GB ₹79,999
The S26 FE brings a triple rear camera setup (50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom) plus a sharp 12MP selfie camera, perfect for your photo game.
Battery life shouldn't be an issue either thanks to its hefty 4,900mAh cell that supports fast wired and wireless charging.
Priced at ₹79,999 (8GB/256GB), it comes in Pistachio, Blueberry, and Graphite colors. Launch perks include up to ₹8,000 off on exchange and long no-cost EMI options if you want to spread out payments.