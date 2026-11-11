Samsung launches Galaxy Sync backing up Gallery to Google Photos

With Galaxy Sync, you can see your photos and videos across multiple Galaxy devices as long as both devices are signed in with the same accounts and have syncing enabled.

There is also a handy "Free up space on this phone" option that removes files from your phone after uploading but leaves thumbnails for quick access.

The feature uses the usual free 15GB of Google account storage (shared with Gmail and Drive) and is currently available on devices running One UI 9, with more coming soon.

Just note: only newly synced media shows up. Your entire old Google Photos library will not appear in Samsung Gallery automatically.