Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold8 series in India, 271,000 pre-orders
Technology
Samsung just dropped its newest foldables and smartwatches in India, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2, and Watch9.
You can grab them online or at Samsung stores.
The buzz is real; Samsung received 2.71 lakh (271,000) pre-orders for the Z Fold8 series within 72 hours.
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra ₹199,999
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra packs an 8-inch display and a massive 200MP camera, starting at ₹199,999.
The Flip8 brings fun camera modes like FlipShot for ₹124,999.
For fitness fans, the Watch Ultra2 (₹64,999) supports trail runs and diving; the Watch9 starts at ₹37,999.
Offers include ₹8,000 upgrade, ₹7,000 cashback
Samsung's giving up to ₹8,000 upgrade benefits, up to ₹7,000 bank cashback, plus EMI options for up to 30 months, making it a bit easier on your wallet if you're eyeing an upgrade.