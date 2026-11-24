Samsung launches One UI 9 Watch with Wear OS 7
Samsung just kicked off the One UI 9 Watch update, bringing Wear OS 7 to older Galaxy Watches starting November 24.
First up are the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, with new features like "Vitals" tracking, improvements to Sleep Coaching, and an improved Compass app that can help you retrace your steps if you get turned around.
Samsung adds Vitals sleep track back
Vitals now tracks your heart rate, breathing, and skin temperature all in one place. Sleep Coaching is more helpful for better rest habits.
The updated Compass comes with a handy "Track Back" feature for outdoor adventures.
Right now, the update is in beta for Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, with plans to roll out soon to Galaxy Watch 6/Classic, and the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Watch FE, though sadly, Galaxy Watch 4 users will miss out this time.