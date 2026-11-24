Vitals now tracks your heart rate, breathing, and skin temperature all in one place. Sleep Coaching is more helpful for better rest habits.

The updated Compass comes with a handy "Track Back" feature for outdoor adventures.

Right now, the update is in beta for Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, with plans to roll out soon to Galaxy Watch 6/Classic, and the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Watch FE, though sadly, Galaxy Watch 4 users will miss out this time.