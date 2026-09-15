Samsung launches re-newed Galaxy S26 lineup with certified refurbished phones
Samsung just launched its "Re-Newed" Galaxy S26 lineup: think certified refurbished versions of the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, all with brand-new parts and batteries.
These phones are checked and serviced by Samsung itself, so you get that new-phone feel but at a lower price.
The idea? Make top-tier Galaxy phones way more affordable for anyone not looking to splurge on the latest release.
Re-Newed S26 prices on Samsung.com
Prices start at $759 for the Re-Newed S26, $929 for the S26+, and $1,099 for the Ultra, about $140, $170, and $200 less than buying them new.
For now, all colors are up for grabs except the S26+, which is currently unavailable.
You can only buy these through Samsung.com.
If you want something even cheaper or a foldable phone, older models like the Galaxy S23 and S25 start at $439, while foldables begin at $649.
Heads up: prices on the Galaxy S26 series might go up in October, so if you're interested, don't wait too long!