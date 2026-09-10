Samsung launches refurbished Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra in India
Samsung just dropped refurbished Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra phones in India, making them way more affordable, up to 85% of the original price.
They're part of the Certified Re-Newed program and available on Samsung's site and Shop app, so you can snag a flagship for less.
Certified Re-Newed refurbishing, warranty and specs
These phones aren't just cleaned up; they're fully inspected, fitted with genuine Samsung components if any parts need replacement, updated software, and a Samsung-certified battery.
You also get a one-year warranty for peace of mind.
Specs stay solid: the S26 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display and triple cameras (50MP main), while the Ultra packs a huge 6.9-inch screen and an impressive 200MP camera setup.
Availability and offers vary across India
Availability depends on your region: colors, storage choices, and offers might vary.
This move is all about making premium tech more accessible for buyers in India.