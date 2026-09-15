Samsung launches 'Switchers' ad showing iPhone to Android QR transfer
Samsung just dropped a playful new ad campaign called "Switchers," spotlighting the awkward (and sometimes funny) moments people face when moving from iPhone to Android.
The ad puts reality TV stars in a couples therapy session as they make the switch to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and even shows off Google's easy QR code transfer for messages and photos.
Ad highlights RCS as iMessage alternative
The commercial doesn't shy away from common worries, like becoming "the green bubble guy" or losing your data, and highlights RCS messaging that's pretty much like iMessage.
Hosted by Dr. Orna Guralnik from Couples Therapy, with familiar faces from The Traitors, Love Island, and former NFL players Nick Foles and Clay Matthews, the campaign keeps things relatable while showing off the $1,599 Galaxy Z Fold 8 as an option for anyone thinking about making the jump.