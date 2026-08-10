Samsung makes Galaxy AI adaptable with in-house, open-weight, regional models
Samsung is shaking things up with its Galaxy AI by building a mix of different AI models: some in-house, some open-weight, and some through regional partnerships.
The idea? To make sure Galaxy AI works smoothly everywhere, even if access to models like Google Gemini changes across markets.
Jay Kim from Samsung summed it up nicely: they want their AI to be adaptable and not tied down to just one provider.
India leads Galaxy AI adoption
Samsung is not taking a one-size-fits-all approach. Samsung customizes its AI for each market.
India is actually leading the pack when it comes to using Galaxy AI features like Photo Assist and Creative Studio; almost twice as much as the global average.
Samsung is also teaming up with Indian R&D centers, IITs, and startups to roll out cool local features like Voice Focus for clearer calls and support for languages like Hindi and Gujarati.