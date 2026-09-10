Samsung Noida team upgrades Galaxy Watch health tools for India
Technology
Samsung's Noida R and D team has been quietly leveling up the health tools on Galaxy Watches, focusing on software tweaks and India-specific features.
They've worked on things like an ABDM-compliant health record system and teamed up with Tata 1mg and PharmEasy, all to make preventive healthcare more accessible through your wrist.
SRI-N engineers correct auto-rickshaw cycling errors
The engineers at SRI-N have worked hard to make Galaxy Watch's health tracking smarter for Indian users.
Dr. Amitabh Thapliyal shared how real-world testing helped fix quirky issues, like the watch confusing bumpy auto-rickshaw rides with cycling, and features such as Vital Tracker and Daily Cardio Load so they work better in local conditions.