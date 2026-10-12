Samsung One UI 9.0 phones gain Googlebook's 'Better Together' features
Good news for Galaxy users: Samsung smartphones with One UI 9.0 based on Android 17 now support some of Googlebook's "Better Together" features, with the rollout arriving in the coming days.
You can finally stream apps to your laptop, sync notifications, and grab phone files from another device.
The latest update fixes earlier pairing issues, though some users still need the correct software versions.
Setup prerequisites and early compatibility reports
To get started, make sure your Samsung is running One UI 9.0 based on Android 17 with Google Play services 26.37 or newer and Cross-device services 1.0.1346 or newer.
Both devices should be on the same Google account with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on.
Early feedback has been solid: some Galaxy S26 Ultra owners have reported that app casting now works, while others wait for compatibility on their devices, and a QR code bug fix makes setup way easier.