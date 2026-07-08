Samsung opens India pre-reservations for Galaxy Z foldables and smartwatches

Pre-reserve nets ₹2,799 voucher before Unpacked

Pre-reserving gets you a ₹2,799 voucher for later use and eligible for the highest exchange value on your new device.

Plus, if you sign up for event updates, Samsung offers a chance to receive a ₹5,000 voucher redeemable toward the purchase of any Samsung product.

The global Unpacked event goes live from London on July 22 (6:30pm IST), where the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8, Flip 8, Watch Ultra 2, and Watch 9 series are expected to be revealed: Stream it on Samsung's website or YouTube.