Samsung opens new Premium Experience Store in Mumbai
Samsung just opened a swanky Premium Experience Store at Lotus Trade Centre, Andheri West.
Covering 1,600 sq. ft., the space lets you try out everything Galaxy—phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and even smart rings.
You can also check out their SmartThings setup for smart homes and order products via Samsung Store+, even if they're not on display.
What the new store offers
There's an in-store service center for repairs and support, plus hands-on 'Learn @ Samsung' workshops focused on AI photography and digital creativity—especially for younger users who want to get more from their devices.
To sweeten the deal at launch, you get exclusive Paytm First perks like free OTT/music subscriptions and discounts on gift cards and dining.
Tech experiences made accessible
Sumit Walia from Samsung India calls this store a big step in making premium tech experiences more accessible in Mumbai.
It's all about blending the latest gadgets with helpful services so customers feel right at home exploring what's next.