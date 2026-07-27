Samsung plans 8 new 2027 flagships including Galaxy S27 Pro
Technology
Samsung is shaking up its flagship lineup in 2027 with eight new devices: four Galaxy S phones and four foldables.
The big news is the introduction of the Galaxy S27 Pro, which sits between the standard and Ultra models, offering upgraded features in a smaller package.
Samsung to launch 4 foldables
On the foldable side, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 9, Fold 9 Ultra, Z Flip 9, and bring back the TriFold as version 2.
The TriFold is still early in development, but should stick to similar screen sizes as before.
With this four-plus-four lineup, Samsung is clearly doubling down on both classic and foldable phones for next year's flagship releases.