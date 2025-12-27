Samsung to use in-house GPU in its next flagship processor

Samsung is gearing up to make a major change with its upcoming Exynos 2800 chipset, set to launch in 2027. The new SoC will be the first from the South Korean tech giant to sport a fully in-house graphics processing unit (GPU). This would mark a significant departure from its current practice of relying on external GPU architectures for its processors.

Strategic move Shift to in-house GPU development The Exynos 2800 will replace the current model where Samsung relies on architectures developed by partners such as AMD. Instead, the company plans to develop a completely in-house GPU for its mobile system-on-chips (SoCs). This strategic move highlights Samsung's long-term vision of improving graphics performance and on-device AI capabilities.

Enhanced performance Benefits of in-house GPU development The decision to design its own GPU will allow Samsung to fine-tune the hardware more precisely to match its software requirements. This could result in better efficiency, smoother performance, and improved thermal management. Modern smartphones use GPUs not just for gaming but also for advanced camera processing, augmented reality experiences, and machine learning workloads.

Long-term strategy Samsung's investment in GPU research and development Industry reports indicate that Samsung has been investing heavily in GPU research and development over the last few years. The company is said to have expanded its internal teams by hiring specialists in graphics architecture and high-performance computing. This indicates that the shift toward a fully custom GPU is part of a broader, long-term strategy rather than a short-term experiment.