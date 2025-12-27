Samsung to use in-house GPU in its next flagship processor
What's the story
Samsung is gearing up to make a major change with its upcoming Exynos 2800 chipset, set to launch in 2027. The new SoC will be the first from the South Korean tech giant to sport a fully in-house graphics processing unit (GPU). This would mark a significant departure from its current practice of relying on external GPU architectures for its processors.
Strategic move
Shift to in-house GPU development
The Exynos 2800 will replace the current model where Samsung relies on architectures developed by partners such as AMD. Instead, the company plans to develop a completely in-house GPU for its mobile system-on-chips (SoCs). This strategic move highlights Samsung's long-term vision of improving graphics performance and on-device AI capabilities.
Enhanced performance
Benefits of in-house GPU development
The decision to design its own GPU will allow Samsung to fine-tune the hardware more precisely to match its software requirements. This could result in better efficiency, smoother performance, and improved thermal management. Modern smartphones use GPUs not just for gaming but also for advanced camera processing, augmented reality experiences, and machine learning workloads.
Long-term strategy
Samsung's investment in GPU research and development
Industry reports indicate that Samsung has been investing heavily in GPU research and development over the last few years. The company is said to have expanded its internal teams by hiring specialists in graphics architecture and high-performance computing. This indicates that the shift toward a fully custom GPU is part of a broader, long-term strategy rather than a short-term experiment.
Future prospects
Potential applications of in-house GPU technology
Beyond smartphones, analysts believe this in-house GPU technology could be adapted for other product categories. Future Samsung tablets, wearables, automotive platforms, and AI-focused devices could benefit from a unified graphics architecture designed entirely within the company's ecosystem. Such an approach would allow Samsung to maintain consistency across devices while optimizing performance for different use cases.