Samsung plans Galaxy Glasses release later this year priced $379-$499
Technology
Samsung is gearing up to drop its new Galaxy Glasses later this year, aiming to rival Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Priced between $379 and $499, these glasses pack a Snapdragon AR1 chip and a 12MP Sony camera.
The design keeps things classic (think Ray-Ban vibes) but skips the built-in display for now.
Samsung micro-LED Galaxy Glasses $600-$900 2027
If you're looking for more, Samsung's got a premium version with a micro-LED display lined up for 2027 (expect it to cost $600 to $900).
The Galaxy Glasses are part of Samsung's push into AR, teaming up with brands like Google, while Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Gucci are part of Google's Android XR ecosystem.
Plus, Samsung's first Android XR headset—the Galaxy XR—already exists, for an extra dose of immersive tech.