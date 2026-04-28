Samsung plans Galaxy Glasses release later this year priced $379-$499

Samsung micro-LED Galaxy Glasses $600-$900 2027

If you're looking for more, Samsung's got a premium version with a micro-LED display lined up for 2027 (expect it to cost $600 to $900).

The Galaxy Glasses are part of Samsung's push into AR, teaming up with brands like Google, while Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Gucci are part of Google's Android XR ecosystem.

Plus, Samsung's first Android XR headset—the Galaxy XR—already exists, for an extra dose of immersive tech.