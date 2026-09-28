Samsung raises Galaxy S26 prices in India up to 17%

Here's a quick look at the new prices: the 512GB S26 is now ₹1,22,999 (up 13.9%), while the S26+ starts at ₹1,34,999 for 256GB and goes up to ₹1,54,999 for 512GB.

The Ultra models are even steeper: ₹1,54,999 (256GB) and ₹1,74,999 (512GB).

This isn't just a Samsung thing; as component prices climb across the industry, other brands might follow suit.

If you've been eyeing a new flagship phone this year, brace yourself for higher price tags everywhere.