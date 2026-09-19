Samsung releases One UI 9.0 for Galaxy S26 series
Technology
Samsung just dropped the One UI 9.0 update for Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra users.
It's built on Android 17 and brings a fresh look, smarter AI tools in Samsung Notes (think new creative tools like decorative tapes and varied pen styles), plus easier ways to tweak brightness, sound, and media controls.
Samsung update adds accessibility and security
One UI 9.0 also steps up accessibility with smoother Mouse Key options and a combined TalkBack for visually impaired users.
On the security side, your phone now scans for suspicious apps, blocks risky installs, and sends alerts about threats, making things feel safer and more personal all around.