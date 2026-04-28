Samsung reportedly readies Jinju smart glasses with dual 12MP cameras
Technology
Samsung is reportedly readying Jinju, a new pair of smart glasses that look a lot like Meta's Ray-Ban AI specs.
Leaked images show the glasses will feature two 12MP cameras and audio support for Google's Gemini AI, hinting at some cool hands-free features.
Samsung's Haean slated 2027 micro LED
The Jinju glasses popped up in Samsung's One UI 9 code, so their release could be soon. There's also another model called Haean in the works for 2027, promising a micro LED display.
Meanwhile, Google is pushing ahead with its own smart eyewear projects and fashion collaborations, but privacy concerns around things like facial recognition are still a big topic as these gadgets get smarter.