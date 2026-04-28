Samsung reportedly readies Jinju smart glasses with dual 12MP cameras

Samsung's Haean slated 2027 micro LED

The Jinju glasses popped up in Samsung's One UI 9 code, so their release could be soon. There's also another model called Haean in the works for 2027, promising a micro LED display.

Meanwhile, Google is pushing ahead with its own smart eyewear projects and fashion collaborations, but privacy concerns around things like facial recognition are still a big topic as these gadgets get smarter.