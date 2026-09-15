Samsung Research Institute Noida makes Galaxy Watches detect autorickshaw rides
Technology
Samsung Research Institute-Noida (SRI-Noida), around since 2007, is making Galaxy Watches smarter for everyone.
By solving uniquely Indian challenges, like teaching watches to tell the difference between bumpy autorickshaw rides and cycling, they're upgrading health tracking tech that ends up helping users all over the world.
Noida team develops Galaxy Watch features
Thanks to these local fixes, Galaxy Watches help improve the experience for users in other parts of the world as well.
The Noida team is also behind cool features like Vital Tracker and Daily Cardio Load on the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
Plus, they're teaming up with companies such as EkaCare and Tata 1mg to bring even more useful digital health tools to users in India.