Samsung rolls out AI health assistant with personalized wellness tips
Samsung has just rolled out its Health Assistant app, using AI to help you stay on top of your well-being.
It pulls together info from your sleep, activity, nutrition, mindfulness, and vital signs to give you personalized tips.
The timing's no coincidence. This comes right ahead of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 reveal at Unpacked on Wednesday.
Health assistant will support provider sharing
The app doesn't just crunch your data. It gives advice that's checked by real doctors and certified coaches.
Right now it's in beta for US users but will soon connect with Samsung's health devices.
Thanks to Samsung buying Xealth, you'll also be able to securely share your wellness stats with healthcare providers if you want a more complete view of your health.
Plus, rumor has it the new Galaxy Watch 9 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chip for even smoother health tracking.