Samsung rolls out up to 5% off official Galaxy accessories
Technology
Samsung just rolled out up to 5% off on a bunch of official Galaxy accessories, including cases, chargers, batteries, and tablet keyboards.
The sale is live now and the discounts show up automatically at checkout on Samsung.com (no promo codes or extra steps required).
Galaxy S26 Ultra $200 off
Highlights include deals on the Magnet Wireless Battery Bank, Slim Magnet Case for the Galaxy S26, and the Magnet Wireless Charger (Qi2 25W).
There's also a $200 price cut on the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra.
All offers are available directly through Samsung.com if you want to browse or grab something new.