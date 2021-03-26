-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G receives Galaxy S21-like camera featuresLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 12:28 am
Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G model that introduces Galaxy S21-like camera features.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings new effects in the Portrait mode as well as the ability to use the ultra-wide lens in the Pro mode.
Notably, the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is yet to receive the update.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The new software for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G carries version number G781BXXU2CUC6. It is currently seeding in Europe and is expected to reach other markets soon. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > Software update.
Design and display
The phone boasts of a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Information
It offers a 32MP selfie snapper
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
Internals
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
It is upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.