Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is receiving the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, one-time permissions, easy access to smart home controls, a conversations section in the notifications area, and all the goodies of the One UI 3.1, including Always-on Display customizations. It also introduces the latest March 2021 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G carries version number A908NKOU3DUC3. The software is currently being rolled out in South Korea and is expected to reach other markets soon. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display The phone features a Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup, The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in White and Black color options.

Information It has a 48MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 855 processor