-
Samsung releases One UI 3.1 update for Galaxy A90 5GLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 12:05 am
-
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is receiving the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, one-time permissions, easy access to smart home controls, a conversations section in the notifications area, and all the goodies of the One UI 3.1, including Always-on Display customizations.
It also introduces the latest March 2021 Android security patch.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G carries version number A908NKOU3DUC3. The software is currently being rolled out in South Korea and is expected to reach other markets soon. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > Software update.
-
Design and display
The phone features a Full-HD+ display
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup,
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in White and Black color options.
-
Information
It has a 48MP main camera
-
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 855 processor
-
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.