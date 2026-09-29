Samsung S27 Ultra may use Exynos 2700, faster CPU rumored
Technology
Samsung's next Galaxy S27 Ultra might use the new Exynos 2700 chip in some regions, returning to Exynos in at least one market.
This new processor is rumored to offer faster CPU speeds, better graphics, and smarter AI features.
The whole S27 series, including the regular, Plus, Pro, and Ultra models, is expected to launch early next year.
S27 Ultra camera echoes iPhone Pro
The S27 Ultra may also get a fresh rear camera design inspired by recent iPhone Pro models.
Early leaks hint that the Exynos 2700 could feature a prime CPU core clocked at up to 5.0 GHz and go head-to-head with Qualcomm's top chips.
Samsung seems serious about pushing performance for its flagship phones this time around.