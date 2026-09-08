Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold 8 corner flex is intentional
Technology
Noticed the Galaxy Z Fold 8's inner screen corners flexing when you press them?
You're not alone: lots of users flagged it online, worried about a perceived quality-control issue and even suggesting a recall.
Samsung just responded, saying this "flex" is actually on purpose to help protect your phone.
Fold 8 corners serve as buffer
Samsung explained the bendy corners are designed to act as a buffer, guarding against pressure or debris like sand when the phone is closed.
They didn't announce this earlier because it was meant to make things easier for users.
Plus, a user dunked their Fold 8 underwater while pressing the corners (no issues at all), so water resistance isn't compromised either.