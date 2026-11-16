Samsung spotlights WW12DB8B54GBTL washer with auto settings and smart connectivity
Samsung has spotlighted the WW12DB8B54GBTL, designed to make winter laundry way less of a hassle.
It automatically picks the best settings for your sweaters and blankets, dispenses detergent on its own, and even connects to your smart home setup, so you can basically let it do all the thinking.
AI Wash, QuickDrive and 39-minute mode
This machine uses AI Wash tech to figure out how dirty your clothes are and how much water or detergent is actually needed, helping cut down on waste.
If you're in a rush, QuickDrive shaves off more than one-half the usual wash time, and Super Speed mode gets things done in just 39 minutes.