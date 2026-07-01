Samsung teases notebook-style foldable ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event
Technology
Samsung just dropped a teaser for a fresh foldable phone with a wide, notebook-style screen ahead of its big Galaxy Unpacked event.
The buzz is all about the upgraded Galaxy Z Fold series, which lands July 22, right as Apple gears up for its own first foldable iPhone.
Rumored Galaxy foldables specs emerge
The Galaxy Z Fold8 is expected to feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, triple cameras, and a solid 4,800mAh battery. The Z Fold8 Ultra might pack an even bigger 5,000mAh battery.
All three are expected to run on Android 17-based One UI 9. Plus, the Z Flip8 could debut Samsung's speedy new 2-nanometer Exynos chip, so performance should be snappy.