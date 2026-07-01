Samsung teases notebook-style foldable ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Rumored Galaxy foldables specs emerge

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is expected to feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, triple cameras, and a solid 4,800mAh battery. The Z Fold8 Ultra might pack an even bigger 5,000mAh battery.

All three are expected to run on Android 17-based One UI 9. Plus, the Z Flip8 could debut Samsung's speedy new 2-nanometer Exynos chip, so performance should be snappy.