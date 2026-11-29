Samsung to debut humanoid robot prototype at CES in January 2027
Samsung is stepping into the humanoid-robot game, planning to show off its first humanoid robot prototype at CES in Las Vegas in January 2027.
This move puts Samsung alongside big names like Tesla and Unitree, and Samsung's recent demo focused on making these robots better at full-body control and handling objects using its arms and hands.
Samsung targets factory deployment by 2030
Samsung wants these robots working in factories by 2030, but they're also eyeing roles in homes and elderly care.
The Robotics eXperience (RX) unit, set up in July, leads the charge, with a new production line planned for Gumi, South Korea.
RX lab head Kris Hauser says "You go to the factory owner and you say that your robot acts with a 99% success rate, they're still going to laugh because it has to be at a 99.99% success rate for them to actually deploy it on their factory line."