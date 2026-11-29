Samsung wants these robots working in factories by 2030, but they're also eyeing roles in homes and elderly care.

The Robotics eXperience (RX) unit, set up in July, leads the charge, with a new production line planned for Gumi, South Korea.

RX lab head Kris Hauser says "You go to the factory owner and you say that your robot acts with a 99% success rate, they're still going to laugh because it has to be at a 99.99% success rate for them to actually deploy it on their factory line."