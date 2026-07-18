Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked in London July 22 live
Technology
Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, streaming live for everyone.
Hot on the heels of the Galaxy S26 launch earlier this year, this event promises fresh tech: think new foldable phones, smartwatches, and even smart glasses.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra rumored
The spotlight's likely on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a big 7.6-inch flexible display and a dual rear camera unit, plus an Ultra version rumored to pack a triple-camera setup and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
Also expected: the new Galaxy Watch 9 series, Watch Ultra 2, and stylish Galaxy Glasses made with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
If you're into cutting-edge gadgets or just want to see what's next in wearable tech, it's worth tuning in.