Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked in London July 22 live

The spotlight's likely on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a big 7.6-inch flexible display and a dual rear camera unit, plus an Ultra version rumored to pack a triple-camera setup and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Also expected: the new Galaxy Watch 9 series, Watch Ultra 2, and stylish Galaxy Glasses made with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

If you're into cutting-edge gadgets or just want to see what's next in wearable tech, it's worth tuning in.