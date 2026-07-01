Samsung to launch foldable with rollable OLED display early 2028
Samsung is cooking up something new, a foldable phone with a rollable OLED display.
This device will blend the best parts of foldables and slidable phones, and it's set to launch in early 2028.
It's another step in Samsung's push to make smartphones more flexible and futuristic.
Samsung Display builds on 'Flex Hybrid'
The highlight is a 10-inch rollable screen, giving you more ways to use your phone.
Samsung Display is behind the tech, building on its "Flex Hybrid" concepts from recent CES shows.
This marks a big upgrade from the Z Fold and Flip series that started over seven years ago, and shows Samsung isn't slowing down in the foldables game.
Galaxy Z Fold8 series expected July
Before this rollable launches, you'll see that the Galaxy Z Fold8 series (may include both standard and Ultra versions) is expected in July 2024.
With these launches, Samsung keeps leading the way in making phones that bend, flip, and soon roll out.