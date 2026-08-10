Samsung to produce 1 million more Galaxy Z Fold 8
Technology
Samsung is making 1 million more Galaxy Z Fold 8 phones after the device flew off shelves during its launch.
Preorders wrapped up just last week, but some versions sold out or faced delays because so many people wanted in.
Z Fold 8 preorder records surge
The Z Fold 8 smashed Samsung's preorder records, with European pre-orders jumping 70% over Z Fold 7 and even topping the old Galaxy Note 10 record.
Samsung also noticed that some folks are switching from the Z Flip to the new Fold, showing just how much foldables are shaping what's hot in smartphones right now.