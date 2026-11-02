Samsung to sell Android XR glasses in US, South Korea
Samsung is rolling out its new Android XR "Intelligent Eyewear" in the US and South Korea by mid-December 2026, just in time for holiday shopping.
Built with Google, these smart glasses will feature stylish designs from Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, so you won't have to pick between tech and looks.
Samsung pricing pending and Gemini onboard
Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but Samsung says it'll be "a reasonable price" for a premium device in "the premium range," putting it up against Meta's $499 smart glasses.
The eyewear will include front-facing cameras and have Gemini onboard and run Android XR, making it easy to sync up with your Android phone.
Unlike Meta's approach, Samsung wants these glasses to work as an add-on to your smartphone, not replace it, giving you a fresh way to stay connected without ditching your current device.