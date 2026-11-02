Samsung to sell Android XR glasses in US, South Korea

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but Samsung says it'll be "a reasonable price" for a premium device in "the premium range," putting it up against Meta's $499 smart glasses.

The eyewear will include front-facing cameras and have Gemini onboard and run Android XR, making it easy to sync up with your Android phone.

Unlike Meta's approach, Samsung wants these glasses to work as an add-on to your smartphone, not replace it, giving you a fresh way to stay connected without ditching your current device.