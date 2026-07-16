Samsung to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 8 series July 22

Both phones pack foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with super-smooth 120Hz refresh rates: 7.6-inch screen for the regular Fold and a bigger 8-inch screen for the Ultra.

They're powered by Qualcomm's latest custom octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM (Fold) or a massive 16GB of RAM (Ultra), plus storage options up to a wild 1TB.

Camera-wise, you get a solid 50MP main shooter on the Fold and an impressive 200MP sensor on the Ultra.

Battery life should be strong too: 4,800mAh for the base model and a hefty 5,000mAh for the Ultra, both supporting fast charging at up to 45W.