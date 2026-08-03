Samsung unveils Galaxy Glasses running Google's Gemini AI hands free
Samsung just unveiled its new Galaxy Glasses, marking their big entry into AI eyewear.
Built with help from Google, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker, these glasses run on Google's Gemini AI.
You can snap photos, answer calls, listen to music, and get real-time info about what's around you, all hands-free.
Galaxy Watch gesture photos Snapdragon AR1
The Galaxy Glasses play nicely with other Samsung gear.
Take a photo using a hand gesture recognized by your Galaxy Watch, and it will show up in a dedicated album on your phone automatically.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, they last up to nine hours per charge (plus seven extra charges from the case).
Versatile features but privacy concerns
Features like real-time translation, navigation help, message summaries, and live video sharing during calls make these glasses pretty versatile.
There are two frame styles now and more coming later this year.
However, the ability to discreetly record video and take pictures has sparked some privacy concerns among users.
The price is expected to be between $300 and $400.