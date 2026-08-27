Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 FE 1st with One UI 9

You get a bright 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of brightness, great for streaming or gaming.

Under the hood is Samsung's speedy Exynos 2500 chip, up to 8GB of RAM, and as much as 512GB of storage.

The triple rear cameras include a sharp 50MP main sensor plus AI features like My FanCam and Super Steady for better photos and videos.

There's also IP68 water resistance, seven years of updates promised, and a big battery that charges fast both wired (45W) and wireless (15W).