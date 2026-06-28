Samsung unveils India climate system with WindFree and AI VRF

PM1.0 filtration and app geofencing controls

WindFree technology quietly spreads cool air through 10 thousand tiny holes, so you stay comfy without chilly drafts (especially nice at night).

The PM1.0 filter grabs superfine dust and zaps up to 99% of bacteria using electrostatic power.

You can control everything from your phone: set schedules with geofencing, check energy use, or just tweak the temperature before you get home.

Plus, the AI-driven VRF units adjust themselves to save up to 15% on energy bills, pretty handy if you're into smart living (and saving money).