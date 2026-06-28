Samsung unveils India climate system with WindFree and AI VRF
Samsung just dropped a smart residential climate setup for India that blends cooling, air purification, and app-based controls, all designed to help beat the heat and improve indoor air quality.
The system brings together WindFree cooling (no harsh blasts of air), PM1.0 filtration, SmartThings app integration, and AI-powered VRF technology for energy savings.
It's already rolled out at The Orchard project in Gurugram.
PM1.0 filtration and app geofencing controls
WindFree technology quietly spreads cool air through 10 thousand tiny holes, so you stay comfy without chilly drafts (especially nice at night).
The PM1.0 filter grabs superfine dust and zaps up to 99% of bacteria using electrostatic power.
You can control everything from your phone: set schedules with geofencing, check energy use, or just tweak the temperature before you get home.
Plus, the AI-driven VRF units adjust themselves to save up to 15% on energy bills, pretty handy if you're into smart living (and saving money).