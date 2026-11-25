The update adds Vitals (which tracks five key biometrics while you sleep), Heart Health Score (so you can keep an eye on your heart using daily data), and Daily Cardio Load (to help balance workouts and recovery).

There's also a Fitness Index, an FDA-cleared Sleep Apnea feature (rolled out in 2026), a Portrait Watch Face for more customization, and an upgraded Compass for better navigation.

Availability depends on your model and region, but overall, it's a solid upgrade if you want smarter health tracking.