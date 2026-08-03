Samsung warns Fold 8 preorders triple Fold 7, delays likely
Technology
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is getting a ton of attention: preorders are three times higher than last year's Fold 7, which itself saw roughly a 50% sales jump in the US.
Because so many people want the latest foldables, Samsung has already warned that some popular models might take longer to arrive.
Lavender and Cream 256GB delayed
The official launch is August 7, but certain versions like the Lavender and Cream with 256GB storage won't ship until September or October.
The Fold 8 Ultra is seeing shorter delays, with some variants shipping by late August.
If you want your phone sooner, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon still have stock for fast delivery.
Plus, Samsung offers preorder perks, pretty tempting if you don't mind waiting a bit longer.