Samsung warns update Google Play Services for Wallet's digital key
Technology
If you use Samsung Wallet's Digital Key to unlock your car or front door, heads up: Samsung says you'll need to update Google Play Services to keep the feature working, or the feature just won't work.
The company's message is clear: "Samsung Wallet Digital Key won't run unless you update the Google Play Services," so don't ignore those update prompts.
Galaxy users update Google Play Services
To avoid any hiccups with digital keys, make sure Google Play Services is up to date; just hit the Play Store if it hasn't updated on its own.
Samsung's giving Galaxy users a heads-up now so your Digital Key keeps working without a hitch.