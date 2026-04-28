Samsung will make Trips feature available in Wallet this month
Technology
Samsung will make a "Trips" feature in its Wallet app available this month, making it way easier to keep track of your travel plans.
Now you will be able to store hotel bookings, flight times, car rentals, and activities together under one card, and see everything laid out by time and place.
Wallet Trips adds events and notes
You can even add custom events or notes if you want to remember something extra.
For anyone who misses Google Trips or juggles reservations in Google Calendar, this could be a handy switch.
The feature rolls out this month for US Galaxy users with Samsung Wallet version 6.4.97 or later, so planning that next trip just got a little less stressful.