Samsung Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 reach Reliance Digital
Technology
Samsung's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8, are now up for grabs at Reliance Digital stores and online.
These devices blend slick folding designs with Galaxy AI features and solid performance, making them a cool pick for anyone into multitasking or creativity.
Prices from ₹124,999 EMIs from ₹6,000
The Galaxy Z Flip8 starts at ₹124,999 (256GB), while the Galaxy Z Fold8 begins at ₹179,999. The top-tier Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra comes in at ₹199,999.
Easy EMI plans kick off from ₹6,000 per month.
You can check out the phones in person with help from "Tech Dosts" or pre-order online for a smooth experience and some exclusive deals.