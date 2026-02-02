Samsung's 2026 OLED TVs support 165Hz refresh rate

The standout is the Odyssey G60H, now officially the world's first monitor to hit a wild 1,040Hz refresh rate in Dual Mode (and still manages a speedy 600Hz at native QHD). Its sibling, the G61SH, focuses on sharp visuals with QD-OLED tech at QHD resolution and a quick-as-lightning 0.03ms response time.

Why these monitors are worth your attention

If you're into competitive gaming or esports, that crazy-high refresh rate on the G60H could give you an edge when every millisecond matters.

Plus, both monitors come with NVIDIA G-SYNC support for smoother gameplay, while the G61SH delivers richer colors thanks to its QD-OLED panel—making them pretty tempting if you want next-level performance.