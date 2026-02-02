Samsung's 2026 OLED TVs support 165Hz refresh rate
Samsung just dropped its 2026 OLED TV lineup—S95H, S90H, and S85H—alongside the new Odyssey G6 gaming monitors.
The top TVs offer super-smooth 165Hz refresh rates (S85H is at 120Hz), with the top models supporting AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (some S90H and S85H sizes get standard FreeSync Premium) and HDR10+ Advanced for better visuals.
Odyssey G60H, G61SH monitors launched
The standout is the Odyssey G60H, now officially the world's first monitor to hit a wild 1,040Hz refresh rate in Dual Mode (and still manages a speedy 600Hz at native QHD).
Its sibling, the G61SH, focuses on sharp visuals with QD-OLED tech at QHD resolution and a quick-as-lightning 0.03ms response time.
Why these monitors are worth your attention
If you're into competitive gaming or esports, that crazy-high refresh rate on the G60H could give you an edge when every millisecond matters.
Plus, both monitors come with NVIDIA G-SYNC support for smoother gameplay, while the G61SH delivers richer colors thanks to its QD-OLED panel—making them pretty tempting if you want next-level performance.