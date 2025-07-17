Next Article
Samsung's dispute may ban iPhone 17 in the US
The next iPhone 17 lineup—including the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—might not hit US shelves as planned.
Samsung has accused Chinese display maker BOE of copying its OLED tech, and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) is backing Samsung up for now.
How this dispute affects Apple's plans
The ITC is pushing to ban BOE's OLED panels from entering the US, which could mess with Apple's launch plans.
Apple says it's not affected yet, but might have to switch to getting screens from Samsung or LG instead.
The final call comes in November 2025, so if you're eyeing an iPhone 17, things could get interesting.