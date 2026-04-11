Samsung's Exynos 2700 appears on Geekbench with 2nm, 10-core specs
Technology
Samsung's new Exynos 2700 chip just popped up on Geekbench, and it's looking like a real upgrade.
Thanks to its advanced 2-nanometer tech and 10-core setup, it should run main tasks at up to 2.88 GHz and handle everyday stuff efficiently at 2.4 GHz.
Potentially paired with the Xclipse 970 GPU, the Exynos 2700 is expected to deliver about a 12% speed boost over last year's Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26.
Moon Sung-hoon aims global Exynos rollout
Back in March, Samsung's vice president Moon Sung-hoon shared that it's working on making Exynos chips more common across more Galaxy devices.
While Snapdragon still rules in places like the US Samsung wants Exynos to compete globally.
The Xclipse 970 GPU will may join the SoC when it debuts, building on last year's big CPU improvements.