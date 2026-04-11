Samsung's Exynos 2700 appears on Geekbench with 2nm, 10-core specs Technology Apr 11, 2026

Samsung's new Exynos 2700 chip just popped up on Geekbench, and it's looking like a real upgrade.

Thanks to its advanced 2-nanometer tech and 10-core setup, it should run main tasks at up to 2.88 GHz and handle everyday stuff efficiently at 2.4 GHz.

Potentially paired with the Xclipse 970 GPU, the Exynos 2700 is expected to deliver about a 12% speed boost over last year's Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26.