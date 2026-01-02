Samsung's Freestyle+ projector gets brighter and smarter

Freestyle+ packs AI OptiScreen, which means it can auto-adjust your picture with tools like 3D Auto Keystone (fixes wonky angles), Real-time Focus (keeps things sharp even if you bump it), Screen Fit (resizes for different surfaces), and Wall Calibration (matches your wall color). It swivels 180 degrees and projects on walls, floors, or ceilings—no extra mounts needed.

Entertainment perks worth noting

You get a built-in 360° speaker for immersive sound and Q-Symphony support if you've got a Samsung soundbar.

Plus, it runs on Samsung's smart TV platform—so streaming apps, Gaming Hub, and Samsung TV Plus are all right there out of the box.

If you want portable big-screen fun without fussing over setup or lighting, this one might be worth watching for.